Newscast – Monday, May 4, 2026

In this newscast:
- The Goldbelt Tram in downtown Juneau will remain closed for at least the next three weeks, after a tram car came to an abrupt halt at its bottom terminal last week,
- Public service is nothing out of the ordinary for Scott Ciambor, a longtime employee of the City and Borough of Juneau. He’s worn different hats within CBJ, from chief housing officer to planning manager to his newest role as director of the Community Development Department,
- A new exhibit by an Alaska nonprofit dedicated to archiving Filipino American history in Alaska features the stories, photos, and belongings of Filipino elders in Juneau,
- A confidential informant is suing the state public safety department, two Alaska State Troopers and the A&E Television Network