Newscast – Thursday, April 30, 2026

In this newscast:
- State House lawmakers rolled a new draft of Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s proposal cutting taxes for the Alaska LNG project on Monday.
- A lot of people – from toddlers to teens to retirees – had a lot to say to the Juneau Assembly at a special meeting Wednesday. It was the first chance for residents to testify about a list of possible city service cuts and facility closures the Assembly is considering as the city grapples with a multimillion-dollar budget shortfall.
- The temporary flood wall along the Mendenhall River just barely protected hundreds of homes from Juneau’s largest glacial outburst flood last summer. Now, city and federal contractors are racing to repair the damage and bolster it for the flood expected this summer.