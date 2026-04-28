Newscast – Tuesday, April 28, 2026

In this newscast:
- Four Alaskans appointed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy to serve on various state boards and commissions recently resigned ahead of a legislative confirmation vote expected May 7,
- The remains of a woman found in a wooded area in Spenard last week have been identified as Kelly Hunt, a 19-year-old college student from Shaktoolik who had been missing since January,
- A bill that would reinstate a pension system for state and local government employees in Alaska is on the verge of a state Senate vote, which would bring it closer than ever to Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s desk,
- Tongass Voices: Brian Wallace on preserving time through photography