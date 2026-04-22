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Newscasts

Newscast – Wednesday, April 22, 2026

by

In this newscast:

  • The Juneau Assembly will discuss potential city service reductions at a finance committee meeting on Wednesday night,
  • The kickoff of the 2026 cruise ship tourism season is just around the corner in Juneau. The first ship, the MS Eurodam, arrives Monday afternoon,
  • A proposal to raise Alaska’s age of consent from 16 to 18 took a step forward on Friday as a key part of an omnibus package of crime legislation proposed by Anchorage Democratic Sen. Matt Claman,
  • An Alaska inmate died last week under the care of the state department of corrections,
  • A key Alaska Senate committee is out with a new take on the governor’s proposal to cut taxes for the Alaska LNG project — with a much smaller tax cut. 

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