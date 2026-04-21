KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Tuesday, April 21, 2026

by

In this newscast:

  • Leadership of the Juneau School District will undergo a major changeover this summer,
  • Juneau’s cold-weather warming shelter was supposed to close for the season last week, but, instead, the shelter will be open year-round, thanks to a decision by the Juneau Assembly earlier this month,
  • April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Aware is planning a fashion show to celebrate survivors of sexual assault,
  • The U.S. Coast Guard announced last week that the first of its two medium-weight icebreakers will be homeported in Alaska

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications