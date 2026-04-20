Newscast – Monday, April 20, 2026

In this newscast:
- A year-long investigation into Anchorage and Mat-Su massage parlors has led to seven arrests involving sex trafficking,
- As part of a crime bill passed by the Legislature two years ago, the Department of Corrections contracted with the Alaska Federation of Natives to conduct a study looking at ways to reduce the overrepresentation of Alaska Native People in the state’s prison population. The study was released recently,
- Normally Alaska has three people at the U.S. Capitol arguing for federal land and natural resources policies that boost the state’s economy. Last week, 150 Alaskans fanned out across the Capitol to make the case for their industries, ranging from drilling and mining to tourism and fishing,
- The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday that it has opened an Office of Seafood within the department. This first of its kind office comes after years of advocacy from Alaska’s Congressional delegation and fishermen