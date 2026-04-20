More than half of the Juneau School District’s leaders will change this summer

Leadership of the Juneau School District will undergo a major changeover this summer. In addition to a new superintendent, more than half the superintendent’s six-member cabinet is turning over. The Juneau School Board also unanimously approved creating an assistant superintendent position on April 14.

This newly approved position would replace the district’s chief of staff. Kristin Bartlett is the current chief of staff and will retire at the end of June.

The district last had an assistant superintendent about 14 years ago. Board member Steve Whitney said he supports bringing it back.

“Our administrative staff does have a tremendous workload, and we’ve got far more turnover than I would like, superintendents as well as cabinet members,” Whitney said. “I think this is probably justified and I’m going to support it.”

The position is expected to include some responsibilities of the current chief of staff, like overseeing board policy updates. They will also oversee assessments, professional development and middle and high school activities. According to a draft organizational chart, an incoming assistant superintendent would supervise principals across the district.

Superintendent Frank Hauser says depending on the experience of a new hire, the position could cost the district up to $20,000 more to cover a higher salary. A draft salary schedule shows they could make close to $162,000 in the first year depending on experience.

Other departures from the superintendent’s cabinet are:

Director of Teaching and Learning Kristin Garot, who’s retiring at the end of June

Director of Students Services Jason DeCamillis, who submitted his resignation in March

And Director of Human Resources Lyle Melkerson

The director of students services position is currently posted on the district’s hiring website. The district plans to post the other open positions this week.

Chief Financial Officer Nico Herbert and Director of Operations Kristy Germain are staying with the district. Herbert began working for the district last year, and Germain was hired for the position in 2024.

Outside the cabinet, principal positions at Sít’ Eetí Shaanáx – Glacier Valley Elementary, Thunder Mountain Middle School, Montessori Borealis and Yaaḵoosgé Daakahídi High School are also opening up.

Grant funding for a principal at the Tlingit Culture, Language and Literacy program is slated to end this year. The district is not funding that position for the upcoming school year.