Juneau School District’s student services director to resign in June

Juneau School District’s student services director is resigning at the end of June.

Jason DeCamillis said in an email to KTOO that he is leaving the district to “pursue other professional opportunities.”



He submitted his resignation to the district last week.

The student services director oversees the district’s special education program. It is also in charge of multiple services and staff, including school nurses and health assistants, school counselors and Johnson Youth Center, one of the state’s youth detention and treatment centers.

DeCamillis was hired in 2023 and is one of the longest serving directors in the position since at least 2020. He said it was a difficult decision to leave the position, but that he hopes the systems developed during his time at the district will serve it well in the future.

“I still have a lot to do over the next three months to ensure that there is a smooth transition, which I am committed to for the sake of our students first and foremost,” he wrote in the email.

During his time as director, DeCamillis worked with the district’s special education staff last year to restructure specialized education programs following concerns of overcrowding.

In an email Tuesday afternoon, Chief of Staff Kristin Bartlett said they have not yet determined the timeline to find a new director.

DeCamillis’ resignation comes a week after the school board announced its pick for Juneau’s next school superintendent to replace Frank Hauser. Current Juneau middle school principal Shawn Arnold is expected to be the district’s new leader in July.