Pilot transported to hospital after Juneau plane goes down near Shelter Island

Officials say a plane made a crash landing in Favorite Channel near Juneau Thursday morning. The pilot, who was the plane’s sole passenger, was rescued and later transported to a hospital.

Coast Guard Public Affairs Officer Shannon Shepard said the Coast Guard received reports of a downed Cessna single-engine propeller plane in the vicinity of Boy Scout Beach and north of Shelter Island in Favorite Channel at 10:17 a.m. on Thursday.

“There was one person confirmed aboard the aircraft,” she said late Thursday morning. “At this point in time, we have issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a response boat from station Juneau and a helicopter from Air Station Sitka.”

Shepard later confirmed that the pilot and plane were from Ward Air, a private charter service in Juneau. The pilot was rescued from the downed aircraft by another company plane.

According to Alaska State Troopers, the pilot suffered minor injuries and hypothermia. Ward Air declined to comment when reached by phone Thursday afternoon.

This story has been updated with additional information from Alaska State Troopers.

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that the downed aircraft was not a floatplane.