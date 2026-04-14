KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Tuesday, April 14, 2026

by

In this newscast:

  • The U.S. Forest Service will hold an in-person public meeting in Juneau tomorrow to gather feedback for the Tongass National Forest management plan revision,
  • The Juneau Assembly will delay the planned summer demolition of the downtown Telephone Hill neighborhood until the city receives more information from prospective developers,
  • A new muni-owned treatment center in Anchorage is housing people in micro-units,
  • The Alaska House approved its version of the state budget Monday afternoon

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