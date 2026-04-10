Newscast – Friday, April 10, 2026

In this newscast:
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed a $450 million fast-track budget bill Thursday afternoon, according to his spokesman.
- Alaska Airlines increased checked bag fees for most customers duet to volatile fuel prices and global uncertainty.
- Juneau’s three Democratic state lawmakers met with constituents downtown on Wednesday for a mid-session town hall event.
- Starting today, Alaska Seaplanes can use new, proprietary approaches and departures to improve flight safety and reliability for Southeast communities when pilots can’t see anything but clouds.
- At least three cruise lines have changed their itineraries this year to avoid the Tracy Arm Fjord south of Juneau.