Voting is open for bear-resistant trash can art destined for downtown Juneau

Three finalists have been chosen in a mural contest to decorate new bear-resistant trash infrastructure in downtown Juneau this summer.

The winning design will be printed on an enclosure of bear-resistant cans near the cruise ship docks, as well as on bear-resistant cans in areas of downtown frequented by the animals.

When bears get into trash, they learn to turn to garbage and people for food, which can make them dangerous. The state has to euthanize bears that become aggressive while looking for food in city streets and neighborhoods.

When the Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced the contest in December, Wildlife Educator Abby McAllister said she hoped the project would bring attention to the need to dispose of waste carefully.

McAllister said the new bear cans would be more user-friendly, with a “mailbox” design, encouraging locals and visitors to use them to avoid disrupting and endangering Juneau’s bear population.

All three designs predictably feature bears. Adalia Deach, who grew up in Juneau and Skagway, submitted a design of a mama black bear and two cubs in a field of dandelions.

Inupiat artist and Juneau local Crystal Jackson’s design features black bears in three panels over bright, watercolor backgrounds.

Savanna Hancock’s design is also in three panels and depicts bears enjoying some of Juneau’s natural resources: salmon and berries.

The contest is sponsored by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and ADF&G. The winner will get $7,000, plus $3,000 to go to a nonprofit of their choice.

Voting is live on the ADF&G Southeast Alaska’s Facebook and Instagram accounts until March 31.