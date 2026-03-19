Juneau’s iconic Gold Medal Basketball Tournament returns this weekend

Juneau’s legendary Gold Medal Basketball Tournament kicks off this weekend for the 77th time.

Beginning on Sunday, hundreds of people from across Southeast Alaska will attend throughout the week to watch nearly 30 regional adult teams play dozens of games and compete for titles in five brackets.

Tim Wilson, a Lions Club co-chair for this year’s tournament, says for many people it’s the one time of year they can connect with loved ones.

“The tournament represents a chance for people to meet in one spot, to get a chance to see their family and friends that we don’t normally get to see all year,” he said. “It’s a great event, and it’s a great way to bring people together.”

The first ever tournament was held in 1947 — more than a decade before Alaska became a state. In the decades since then, the tournament’s impact in Juneau and Southeast has transcended the court. It includes teams representing smaller communities such as Angoon, Hoonah, Kake, Craig, Klawock and Yakutat, among others.

General passes cost $65 and senior/youth passes cost $50. Daily ticket prices range from $5 to $10. The price to watch the championship games on Saturday, March 28, is $20. The tournament’s schedule can be found on the Juneau Lions Club’s website.