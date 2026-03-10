KTOO

Impaired reception of KAUK (91.7), KRNN(102.7), and KXLL(100.7)

State Government

WATCH: US Rep. Nick Begich addresses Alaska Legislature

by

U.S. Rep. Nick Begich III delivers his address to a joint session of the Alaska Legislature Tuesday at 11 a.m.

This is the Republican Congressman’s second address to the Legislature since winning Alaska’s only seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2024.

Members of Alaska’s congressional delegation are invited to address the Legislature each year to talk about their work advocating for Alaskan interests at the federal level.

Listen to the live Gavel Alaska coverage on your local public radio station, or tune in on KTOO 360TV or here once the speech begins.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications