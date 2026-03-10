WATCH: US Rep. Nick Begich addresses Alaska Legislature

U.S. Rep. Nick Begich III delivers his address to a joint session of the Alaska Legislature Tuesday at 11 a.m.

This is the Republican Congressman’s second address to the Legislature since winning Alaska’s only seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2024.

Members of Alaska’s congressional delegation are invited to address the Legislature each year to talk about their work advocating for Alaskan interests at the federal level.

Listen to the live Gavel Alaska coverage on your local public radio station, or tune in on KTOO 360TV or here once the speech begins.