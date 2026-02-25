Juneau planning commission approves permit for $60M theater project in downtown tourism corridor

The Juneau planning commission unanimously approved a conditional use permit on Tuesday for a two-story retail and entertainment building called “Alaska Fly & Dive” in the heart of downtown Juneau’s tourism corridor.

The project would sit on a 1-acre empty lot next to the downtown library and Marine Parking Garage. It’s just steps from the seawalk, where 1.7 million cruise ship tourists disembark each summer.

Reuben Willis, a local insurance agent, is the applicant for the project and the founder of Alaska Wonder Experience LLC. He outlined the project to the planning commission on Tuesday.

“This lot has been vacant now for 39 years, and it’s time for a world-class project that will benefit visitors and local both,” he said.

The development would include three large interactive theaters/rides, a retail store and some office space. That includes a 60-person 4D theater, a 72-person flying theater, and a 20-person ocean simulator theater. The flying theater and ocean simulator theater would take guests via immersive films to see local glaciers and landscapes and on underwater adventures.

Willis said the flying theater would allow more people to see sights they might otherwise be unable to see due to cost, weather or health concerns.

“We’re offering one of the most unique and demographically widely-appealing attractions on the planet that captures the wonder of Alaska – something beautiful, meaningful and memorable,” he said.

He said the goal is to open the venue in 2027, but that may be pushed back. According to his application with the city, the project is estimated to cost at least $60 million.

Though Willis is the applicant for the project, he doesn’t yet own the land. Archipelago Properties LLC, a subsidiary of Morris Communications based in Georgia and the former owner of the Juneau Empire newspaper, would need to sell it first. Willis said he has signed a sales agreement for the lot, which is in a “due diligence period.”

“We have earnest money down, and until we know that we can proceed forward, we don’t want to purchase the lot,” he said during the meeting.

Willis said the project will create new jobs, tax revenue for the city and reduce downtown congestion. He said it will also benefit locals by becoming a civic and educational venue for residents and students during the tourism off-season. Willis hopes to partner with the Juneau School District.

Commissioner Carlee Simon – who’s also a finalist to be the school district’s next superintendent – voted in favor of the project, saying she’s excited to see the vacant lot turn into something new. She said it seems like it will be a valuable addition to downtown Juneau.

“Clearly, this is going to stimulate the economy,” she said. “I think this is also going to have workforce implications, from construction to employment, which I also think is really important for the community.”

The planning commission also approved two variance requests for the project related to its height and the length of the building.