Man previously staying at Glory Hall shelter reported missing

A Juneau man who had been staying at a local shelter for unhoused people has not been seen by staff in more than two weeks and has been reported missing.

Junior Lama Siufanua is 38 years old and was last seen at the Glory Hall in the Mendenhall Valley on February 9.

Deputy Chief Krag Campbell said the Juneau Police Department is seeking any information from people who know Siufanua or may know his whereabouts.



“During the investigative phase, we try to gather as much information as we can from the complainant or other people that may know him, like where are the places he would frequent,” he said.

Glory Hall Executive Director Kaia Quinto said residents come and go from the shelter as they please. But she said Siufanua left his personal belongings behind and still has not returned for them.

“The Glory Hall is very worried about him, and hopefully this gives us and the community answers,” Quinto said. “And I hope that he’s okay.”

Anyone with information about Siufanua’s whereabouts should call JPD’s non-emergency line at (907) 586-0600.