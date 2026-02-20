Acoustic Turbulence explores the journey of the soul through a bee’s life cycle 

Juneau choreographer Hali Duran explores the six stages of a queen bumblebee’s life cycle in Acoustic Turbulence, a new production showing this weekend.

But Duran said the project was also a way to reflect on the soul and journey of someone close to her.

“I was researching ancient Egyptian mythology, and they believed that bees represented the journey of the soul, and that really spoke to me,” Duran said earlier this month on KTOO’s Juneau Afternoon. “My grandmother is in her last chapter of life. We’re helping her die gracefully. And to me, that premise really spoke to me, because I was like, there, that’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to use my grandmother as kind of my muse. She is my queen bumblebee.”

All the music, poetry and choreography of Acoustic Turbulence stems from this concept, and a narrative Duran wrote based on it.

Duran, who’s been choreographing and dancing in Juneau since 2012, joined local performing arts nonprofit Orpheus Project last year. She’s the writer and director of Acoustic Turbulence, as well as the choreographer. She worked with several dancers creating, what she calls, “a whole new vocabulary.”

“We spent a lot of time figuring out ‘what does a bumble bee flying around look like in our bodies,’ if we are bumblebees. And you start to feel just different parts of your body activate. Who knew my shoulder blades could express deep sorrow, but they can,” Duran explained.

One of those dancers is Juneau-raised Anouk Otsea, who lives in Seattle, but came home to dance the role of the Queen Bee.



“Hali would give us the concept, like ‘this is the phase that we’re working on, these are the emotions that we’re trying to evoke.’ Then we would play around with the ideas through dance improv and kind of set how that was going to be portrayed in movement,” Otsea said. “There’s a lot of motifs, which I really love. A lot of lifting, which is very fun.”

Other artists Duran collaborated with for the production include William Todd Hunt, artistic director of Orpheus Project and one of the show’s three composers. He said he found a lot of inspiration in Duran’s concept.

“It’s like finding the bumblebee in sound, and more than just buzzing, which you’ll hear,” Hunt said laughing. “But it’s also about finding that connection with us as well. And the process that this life goes through, all of these different stages, the things that happen to it. It’s like, how do you put that into sound?”

Other composers are Spencer Edgers and Elena Levi. And the original music features words by Juneau poet ​Dita Devi.

Acoustic Turbulence – a production of music, dance, visual art and poetry – plays this Saturday and Sunday at Thunder Mountain Middle School’s auditorium. More information about the show can be found at orpheusproject.org.