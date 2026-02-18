WATCH: US Sen. Dan Sullivan addresses the Alaska Legislature

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan is scheduled to deliver his annual address to the Alaska Legislature at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The Alaska Legislature invites the congressional delegation to deliver an address while they’re in session each year. Sen. Lisa Murkowski is scheduled to address the Legislature in March.

Sullivan was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2014. Prior to that, he served as Alaska’s Attorney General and Commissioner of the Alaska Department of Natural Resources. He’s up for re-election in November, and is being challenged by former U.S. Representative for Alaska Mary Peltola.

Watch a live stream here, on KTOO 360TV or tune into KTOO 104.3 or 91.7 FM.