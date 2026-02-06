Juneau Crimson Bears football will be featured on Super Bowl Sunday

Juneau’s Crimson Bears high school football team is slated to be featured in the most-watched sporting event in the United States this weekend — the Super Bowl.

In September, a team of five reporters and cameramen from NBC Sports visited Juneau and filmed their game against Anchorage’s Dimond High School at Adair-Kennedy Memorial Park.

This week, NBC released a short film featuring Juneau’s team — and others across the U.S. — in the lead up to Super Bowl Sunday, when millions of people will watch the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots go head-to-head during the National Football League’s 60th championship game in Santa Clara, California.

The film examines the impact of football across the U.S. and features longtime NFL sports reporter Peter King.

“The dedication of some players goes further. Noah Ault plays receiver and safety. He punts, he returns punts and kickoffs, and the aspiring athletic trainer even tapes ankles before the game,” King says, talking about wide receiver Noah Ault in the film.

King interviewed the Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior on the field.

“I just fell in love with this sport, and it just makes me happy every day,” Ault said.