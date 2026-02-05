February First Friday features ‘Capitol Crude,’ solo artist Myesha Callahan Freet at State Museum, and Unseen Ocean Collective at the JACC

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded on Wednesday, February 4, 2026:
- “Capitol Crude” author Lisa Weissler
- Alaska State Museum solo artist Myesha Callahan Freet
- Unseen Ocean Collective art show at the Juneau Arts & Culture Center.
Audio Podcast
Video Livestream
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.