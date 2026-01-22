WATCH: Gov. Dunleavy delivers 2026 State of the State address

Gov. Mike Dunleavy is set to deliver the annual State of the State address to the Alaska Legislature in Juneau Thursday at 7 p.m.

Starting at 6:30 p.m., KTOO Managing Editor Lisa Phu will host a discussion with Alaska Legislative Digest Publisher Tim Bradner, KNBA News Producer Rhonda McBride, and Alaska Public Media State Government Reporter Eric Stone to provide some context for the speech.

Watch live Gavel Alaska coverage of the discussion and Dunleavy’s speech on KTOO 360TV or listen to your local public radio station.