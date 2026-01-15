Dzantik’i Heeni playground inches toward reality following school board funding approval

The Juneau School District Board of Education agreed to approve up to $180,000 dollars in funding to help pay for a new playground at the Dzantik’i Heeni campus in Lemon Creek.

During a special meeting Thursday, board members agreed to pull the money from an afterschool child care fund to match a foundation’s grant toward the project. The child care fund has previously been used for the district’s former RALLY program.

Michelle Nakamura is a parent of two children at Montessori Borealis, which operates out of the campus. During public testimony, she said having a playground is crucial for children’s learning and advocated for the board’s approval of the funding.

“Recesses where kids get their wiggles out and then come back to the classroom, ready to focus. Right now, our kids don’t have that,” she said. “They get a muddy field full of dog feces, and they’ve been making do for the last two school years.”

The Dzantik’i Heeni campus also houses students from Yaaḵoosgé Daakahídi High School and Juneau Community Charter School. The Montessori school serves students from preschool through middle school, and the charter school serves kindergarten through middle school.

All three programs moved into the building in 2024. It used to be a middle school until the district consolidated Juneau’s middle and high schools that year to address budget shortfalls.

Right now, there isn’t a playground on the campus, and that’s meant students have access to a dirt field at recess. Since the consolidation, parents of students at the campus have been advocating for a playground to be built there. But, settling on who and how to pay for it has become a thorny issue.

The playground’s price tag is about $1.3 million including design, materials and construction, according to the district. In September, the Juneau Assembly approved $735,000 in funding for site preparation. This fall, the school district also launched a “Buy a Brick” campaign to raise funding for the project. As of Thursday, the district has raised about $71,000.

The Benito and Frances C. Gaguine Foundation, based in Juneau, agreed to match up to $250,000 to help pay for part of the project. Altogether that gives the district just under $500,000 for play structure equipment, specifically.

Board President Ebett Siddon made the motion to approve up to $180,000 dollars in additional funding.

“I think we all wholeheartedly support a playground at this campus, and I hope people can appreciate that,” she said. “Both the school board and the assembly wrestle a lot with many, many competing needs, and this is just trying to balance all of those needs.”

The board also agreed to seek approval from the city to free up additional funding for the project. The city plans to begin work on the playground this summer.