Juneau’s City Hall move will cost millions more than expected

The cost to move Juneau’s City Hall is coming in millions of dollars higher than expected.

According to the city administration, it’s expected to cost $20.5 million to purchase, renovate and move into two floors of the Michael J. Burns building, which houses the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation downtown. The floors are slated to become Juneau’s new City Hall location.

In September, the Juneau Assembly greenlit the purchase of the floors from the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation. At the time, the cost estimate was less than $18 million.

Mayor Beth Weldon said the move to the Burns building is the best option for both city staff and citizens.

“We have to find a solution. We have looked under every rock to find a cheaper solution. There is no cheaper solution,” she said.

Those rocks include trying to build a new City Hall, and looking at existing buildings like the former Walmart in Lemon Creek, the Marie Drake building and the Floyd Dryden campus.

The $20.5 million price tag is millions of dollars higher than city officials anticipated it would be just a few months ago. That cost is to cover moving expenses and a partial remodel of the floors — including things such as new paint, carpet and cubicles.

And, while the Assembly has already put aside about $14.5 million for a City Hall project during recent budget cycles, they still needed to find another $6 million.

So at a meeting Monday night, Assembly members agreed to pay for the shortfall by pulling that amount from a hodgepodge of other proposed city projects, including the Capital Civic Center, the Lemon Creek Multimodal Path and a waterfront museum.

But not everyone was in favor of the plan. New Assembly member Nano Brooks voted against the transfer of funds, arguing it was too much money.

“The amount of $20 million is just, I can’t support that in good conscience,” he said. “It’s not what the taxpayers voted for, and even the funds that were initially set aside has left a lot of the community feeling very disparaged and unheard.”

The Assembly’s vote comes after multiple years of push and pull between city administration and Juneau voters. The city asked voters twice during recent municipal elections to approve bond debt. They said no both times.

Juneau’s current City Hall near Marine Park fits less than half of the city’s employees and it needs millions of dollars in maintenance and repairs. The new location would consolidate several departments that are now in separate buildings.

Assembly member Alicia Hughes-Skandijs said the plan isn’t perfect, but she’ll support it.

“There is no workable alternative that I have heard,” she said, “So we need to find the solution, and this is frequently where we find ourselves, which is just choosing the best of our least favorite choices.”

According to the city administration, the renovations and the move to the new location are expected to take at least a year to complete.