Newscast – Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026

In this newscast:
- The City of Hoonah declared a local emergency earlier this week following heavy snowstorms in the region.
- As the state of Alaska responds to Juneau’s disaster declaration, the capital city is bracing for heavy rain and potential flooding from an atmospheric river expected to hit Southeast late Thursday night.
- Students and staff at Mendenhall River Community School were evacuated from the elementary school Thursday morning due to growing concern about the snow load on the gym roof.
- The public comment period for the controversial Cascade Point Ferry Terminal in Juneau closes tomorrow.
- The City of Ketchikan is once again looking for its new manager. Keith Morey had been selected by the city for the job but withdrew his name from consideration yesterday afternoon, just hours before the city council planned to finalize his employment contract.