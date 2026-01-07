Fred Meyer, other Juneau businesses close doors amid snow load concerns

Juneau’s Fred Meyer store closed yet again on Wednesday amid concerns about the heavy snow load on the roof following recent record-breaking snowstorms and cold temperatures.

The closure began Tuesday evening when shoppers reported on social media that they were evacuated from the building.

Tiffany Sanders, a spokesperson for Fred Meyer, said the closure is “out of an abundance of caution” while staff remove snow and address building maintenance. She did not say when the store would reopen.

The store was already closed for multiple days last week due to concerns about the weight of the snow on the roof. The Fred Meyer gas station’s awning partially collapsed last week. Now, the station is partially reopened.

The recent heavy snow and rain in the capital city have caused several collapsed roofs across towns. On Tuesday, the roof of the Bill Ray Center, an empty building on F Street downtown, collapsed under the weight of the snow.

Other businesses in Juneau have closed their doors as well. Nugget Mall has been closed since late last week due to safety concerns. That includes stores like Petco, Sportsman’s Warehouse and Office Max.

“We are continuing to monitor snow load daily in coordination with structural engineers and qualified contractors,” the Nugget Mall owners wrote in a social media post on Wednesday. “Safety is and will remain the priority. That includes the safety of contractors, tenants, employees, and customers.”

The state also announced on Wednesday that the building that houses Juneau’s Department of Motor Vehicles was closed due to snow load concerns.

On Tuesday night, city and tribal leaders announced a joint disaster declaration and are asking for assistance from the state with snow removal.