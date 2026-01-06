City, tribal leaders in Juneau declare local emergency following record-breaking snowfall

The City and Borough of Juneau and the Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska announced a joint disaster declaration Tuesday evening following record-breaking snowstorms and cold temperatures.

The declaration opens the doors for the city to request aid from the state. Gov. Mike Dunleavy has not announced whether he will approve the request.

In a joint letter, Tlingit and Haida President Richard Chalyee Éesh Peterson and Juneau Mayor Beth Weldon say both entities have exhausted their resources and need additional help.

“Even with the ongoing coordinated efforts of both governments and partner agencies working in unison and pooling resources to address disaster conditions throughout the year, we are unable to fully address community impacts,” the letter states.

The letter asks that the state assist by providing equipment and personnel to help with snow load clearing and operational support, clearing fire hydrants, drains and stormwater infrastructure and avalanche monitoring, forecasting and mitigation.

Last week, the capital city was inundated with more than four feet of snow after prolonged cold temperatures. Then another storm hit beginning Sunday, with snow turning to rain on Tuesday. The heavy snow has collapsed several roofs across towns and multiple boats have sunk at Juneau’s harbors.

According to state law, the Juneau Assembly must ratify the request within seven days. The Assembly will hold a special meeting on Wednesday evening at 5:15 p.m. to adopt a resolution to approve the declaration.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.