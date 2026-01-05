Newscast – Monday, Jan. 5, 2026

KTOO

  • The City and Borough of Juneau issued an avalanche alert via text this afternoon, telling residents in the Mount Juneau slide path to be prepared,
  • Residents of Juneau are living in a snow globe. Another winter storm began last night, dropping more snow on top of the four feet that fell just after Christmas,
  • Amid record-breaking snowfalls and unusually low temperatures, some residents in a mobile home park in Juneau have been without enough water to take a shower for more than two weeks,
  • Flu cases are spiking in Alaska. The state is also seeing a surge in hospitalizations related to the flu,
  • The state ferry Lituya went aground Tuesday at about 3 p.m. near Annette Bay,
  • U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski struck a note of skepticism in her reaction to Saturday’s military operation ousting Venezuelan leader Nicholas Maduro

