Newscast – Friday, Jan. 2, 2026

In this newscast:

  • It’s a new year, but Juneau residents are still digging out from four feet of snow that fell earlier this week,
  • Thane Road is now open after being closed for two days due to avalanche risk,
  • Two Juneau artists spent this snowy Friday framing and mounting 18 block prints that correlate with myths — ones they wrote themselves,
  • In 2025 Alaskans experienced record-breaking heat on the North Slope, over 7 inches of rain in a single day in Ketchikan, and other extreme weather in recent weeks,
  • Pelican has been without seaplane and ferry access since November

