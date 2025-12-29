Heavy snow and freezing rain buries Juneau ahead of the new year

A winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow and freezing rain on the capital city this holiday weekend. As of Monday, residents were still trying to dig out.

The National Weather Service in Juneau extended the winter storm warning in Juneau to 6 a.m. Tuesday and says an additional 5 to 10 inches of snowfall could arrive by then.

“Snow totals have so far been around 15 to 40 inches across the northern panhandle,” a winter weather warning states. “Some freezing rain has also been reported around Juneau, Gustavus and Yakutat.”

The capital city is on track to surpass its December monthly snowfall record.

The city, state and dozens of businesses across Juneau announced facility and building closures on Monday due to hazardous road conditions. City Hall, public libraries and parks and recreation facilities are all closed. All State of Alaska executive branch offices are also closed.

Bartlett Regional Hospital cancelled all non-emergency services on Monday and Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium is operating with limited staffing at some locations.

Eaglecrest Ski Area is open, but the Coastal Alaska Avalanche Center reported that multiple natural and human-triggered avalanches occurred in the backcountry on Sunday.

Capital City Transit is running winter bus routes, but there is no service up Cordova Street to Cedar Park on Douglas Island, and on Franklin or 4th Street in downtown.

Capital City Fire/Rescue and the Juneau Police Department advised residents to stay off the road.

“Vehicles of all kinds, including plows, are getting stuck. It will take some time for the roadways to clear up,” a JPD social media post stated. “My advice would be to stay home and hunker down for the day.”

Juneau’s Docks and Harbors department is asking boat owners to check their vessels. Multiple boats have sunk and boat shelters are beginning to fail under the heavy snow.

Parts of the area experienced power outages Monday around 1 p.m., according to Alaska Electric Light & Power. Residents in Douglas and downtown also reported lights flickering. AEL&P began restoring power shortly after 2 p.m.

The National Weather Service recorded just shy of 27 inches of snow that had fallen during this storm as of Monday afternoon at its office in the Mendenhall Valley. Forecasters say another storm may be headed this way by the end of the week.

