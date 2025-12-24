Newscast – Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025

In this newscast:
- Heavy snow is forecast to hit Juneau and other parts of Alaska’s panhandle this weekend, following days of record-breaking frigid temperatures.
- When it snows, crews fan out with plows, graders, blowers and more to clear the streets in Juneau. Morning Edition host Mike Lane recently sat down with CBJ Streets & Fleet Superintendent Scott Gray to learn more about local snow removal operations.
- As 2025 comes to a close, the reporters at KTOO are taking a moment to reflect on the year in stories. In this special feature, we’re highlighting some of our colleagues’ favorite pieces throughout the year, and sharing what made these stories stand out.