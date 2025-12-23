Newscast – Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025

In this newscast:
- This week marks six months since 42-year-old Juneau resident Benjamin Stepetin was last seen in downtown Juneau.
- The Alaska Department of Education and Early Development found that the Juneau School District did not provide occupational therapy services to some students that were supposed to receive them last school year.
- The next legislative session is less than a month away, and lawmakers are preparing to return to Juneau.
- In a special feature highlighting some of KTOO’s favorite stories from this year, the KTOO newsroom revisits a story about a refugee family in Juneau split in half by an email from the Trump administration.