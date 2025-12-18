KTOO

A preview of ‘The Way It Was: The Best of the Bluescast’ with Ed Schoenfeld

Juneau Afternoon aired on Thursday, December 18, 2025:

  • Over the last year, Ed Schoenfeld, with the help of Mike Sikarias, has put together a one-hour special, “The Way It Was: The Best of the Bluescast,” which will air on January 1, 2026, on KTOO at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. The Bluecast was an Alaska news comedy group from 1979 to 2012. For over 30 years, it was a send-up and commentary on the news and issues of the day. One of the Bluecast’s founders was KTOO Jeff Brown, and over the years, the group saw over two dozen performers create skits and songs for the group.
  • KTOO’s Cheryl Snyder and KXLL’s Kelly Aicardi preview upcoming holiday programming on KTOO, KRNN, and KXLL.
  • University of Alaska Southeast Chancellor Dr. Aparna Palmer chats about the upcoming spring semester, plus recent faculty recognitions and upcoming events.

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

