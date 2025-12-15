Juneau school board contracts with national search firm to find new superintendent

The Juneau School District Board of Education took another step toward finding a new superintendent.

At a special board meeting Monday, the board approved a contract with a national search firm to find its next leader in a 5 to 1 vote, with board member Melissa Cullum absent.

The search comes after Superintendent Frank Hauser announced his resignation in September.

The board approved a $29,000 contract with search firm McPherson & Jacobson LLC. It previously worked with the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District and Valdez City School District to hire superintendents, according to the firm’s website.

Board member Amber Frommherz was the only no vote. She says she proposed having an interim superintendent in place following Hauser’s resignation, which the board decided not to do.

“I’m struggling with this vote right now and still, in the moment, still struggling in terms of the vote,” she said. “It’s not the lack of trust in the committee, but in the general route.”

During its last search, the board contracted with Ray & Associates and hired Hauser in 2023.

Hauser was hired with a yearly salary of $185,000. He currently makes $197,000.

The district will finalize the contract with the firm this week. Hauser’s last day as superintendent will be June 30.

Editor’s note: Amber Frommherz serves on KTOO’s Board of Directors.