Frank Hauser announces resignation as Juneau School District superintendent

Juneau School District Superintendent Frank Hauser is resigning.

In an announcement on the district’s app on Friday, Hauser said he will resign at the end of June next year.

“It has been my honor to lead the district during this time,” Hauser wrote. “But after several years of long days, late nights and weekends working, I have decided it’s time to make a change.”

Hauser was unavailable for comment on Friday.

Outgoing Juneau school board member Emil Mackey said he is grateful for Hauser’s dedication to the district and the state’s children.

“The Juneau School Board has been very fortunate to have such a competent and dedicated leader like Superintendent Hauser to guide us through the largest fiscal crisis that this district’s ever faced,” Mackey said.

He said he hopes the board will be able to find another candidate with similar qualifications.

The district hired Hauser in 2023, following the departure of former Superintendent Bridget Weiss. Hauser led the district through a $9.7 million budget shortfall that led to closing and consolidating its middle and high schools.

Hauser has also been a strong advocate for districts across the state against the Department of Education and Early Development’s proposed changes that would have limited how much funding municipalities could give to schools.

Hauser said in his letter he doesn’t have career plans following his resignation but looks forward to being able to make it to dinner with his family more often.