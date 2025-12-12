Juneau Assembly might approve a spot for Juneau Animal Rescue’s new shelter

Juneau Animal Rescue might soon have a location in the Mendenhall Valley for its proposed new animal shelter.

The Juneau Assembly is slated to vote Monday night on whether to lease a parcel of city property to the rescue for less than fair market value.

The nonprofit organization has been fundraising to construct a newer, updated facility for the last few years. The current shelter was built back in 1984 and needs extensive repairs. A 2021 inspection showed it didn’t meet national standards.

The proposed new facility would have a better ventilation system to help prevent the spread of diseases, and more space for cats, dogs, and smaller animals like rodents and reptiles. Right now, the shelter repeatedly struggles with hitting its capacity for housing cats.

The proposed lease location is in the Mendenhall Valley and the animal shelter would share it with the Southeast Alaska Food Bank. Juneau Animal Rescue leadership says the timeline to construct the facility depends on fundraising.

Also on the Assembly’s agenda Monday night is the approval of amending portions of the Title 49 Land Use Code and amending the city’s comprehensive plan by adopting the Downtown Douglas and West Juneau Area Plan.

Juneau residents have the chance to testify on the ordinances – as well as on non-agenda items – in person or online before the Assembly votes on Monday. People who want to testify online must notify the city clerk by 4 p.m. before the meeting. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. on Monday at Centennial Hall.