Magnitude 7 earthquake near Yakutat shakes Southeast Alaska

A magnitude 7 earthquake shook Juneau and other towns in Alaska’s northern and central panhandle late Saturday morning.

According to the Alaska Earthquake Center, the quake happened at 11:41 a.m. and was centered roughly 55 miles north of Yakutat, at a depth of about three miles.

Residents from Juneau, Haines, Whitehorse and other Southeast Alaska towns reported houses shaking briefly. There were no immediate reports of any damage. The National Weather Service Juneau says there is no tsunami danger from the earthquake.

This is a developing story. Check back in for updates.