Newscast – Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025

- The comment period for the first phase of construction of a new ferry terminal north of Juneau ends this Friday.
- For the first time, Juneau’s famous Mendenhall Glacier is not touching Mendenhall Lake.
- As Thanksgiving approaches, some Southeast residents are already putting up Christmas decorations, including a Christmas tree that can be harvested in the Tongass National Forest and Juneau city land.
- Lingít and Dena’ina writer and playwright Vera Starbard recently clinched her fourth Emmy nomination for the PBS show, “Molly of Denali.”