Newscast: Friday, Nov. 21, 2025

  • Maggie McMillan is the new Juneau Arts and Humanities Council Executive Director. The JAHC announced the hire Friday, more than six months after the former director stepped down in May.
  • A District Court judge has dismissed the eviction cases against three tenants refusing to vacate their rentals in the historic Telephone Hill neighborhood in downtown Juneau.
  • Juneau’s sole electricity provider, Alaska Electric Light & Power, is appealing the Regulatory Commission of Alaska’s decision to approve a new public utility. This month, the Superior Court of Alaska consolidated two separate cases involving disputes between the hydroelectric companies.
  • A lawsuit from Alaska’s only Native reservation will proceed over the objections of other Southeast tribes. That’s after a federal judge declined a request from a coalition of tribes, including the largest in Southeast, to throw out Metlakatla Indian Community’s lawsuit challenging the state’s authority to regulate its fishermen.
  • The Trump administration has a new offshore drilling proposal to offer nearly all of the oceans off Alaska to potential leasing.

