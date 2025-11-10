Here’s how to observe Veterans Day in Juneau

Tuesday is Veterans Day and there are several ceremonies honoring veterans in Juneau.

The Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska and the Southeast Alaska Native Veterans group will host its annual Veterans Day ceremony and luncheon starting at 11 a.m. at Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall.

It will feature performances by the Elders and Yaaw Tei Yi Dance Groups and keynote remarks by Col. Jeff Philippart of the U.S. Air Force and Col. Erica Iverson of the U.S. Army.

Tlingit and Haida President Chalyee Éesh Richard Peterson said honoring veterans shouldn’t be limited to just one day a year.

“Their example strengthens our tribe and inspires our young people to lead with integrity and care,” he said. “We just want to continue to lift them up with the support and the recognition and the resources that they deserve every day.”

The VFW Taku Post 5559 and the American Legion will also host their annual public ceremony at Centennial Hall at 11 a.m., followed by a dinner at 5 p.m. at the American Legion’s lodge in Auke Bay.

Duff Mitchell is a veteran of the Army National Guard and Commander of American Legion Post 25. He said it’s important to reflect on the impact of veterans’ service.

“It doesn’t matter what political end of the spectrum you are, but freedom of speech and your other freedoms are very well protected in this country,” he said. “And, veterans have a lot to say of why we have those freedoms here.”

The Juneau chapter of Veterans for Peace also plans to host an Armistice Day ceremony outside the state Capitol building at 10:30 a.m.

Tlinigit and Haida is also offering free coffee to veterans on Tuesday at its Aan Hít retail store and coffee shop on Franklin Street.