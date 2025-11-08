Newscast – Friday, Nov. 7, 2025

In this newscast:
- The delay in SNAP benefit payments has driven Juneau residents to worry that their next meal isn’t guaranteed, and local organizations are stepping up their efforts to fill the gaps,
- The University of Alaska Board of Regents approved increasing tuition across the board by 4% next year,
- Fishing jobs in Alaska are down for the fifth year in a row, according to new economic data from the state Department of Labor for the year 2024,
- Cruise ships are relatively new to Prince of Wales Island, and not all residents are happy to have them