Newscast – Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025

In this newscast:
- Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport is among 40 airports across the country forced to slash air traffic by 10% starting Friday as the government shutdown becomes the longest in U.S. history.
- The Juneau Assembly is facing some tough decisions in the coming months. That’s after Juneau voters approved tax cuts this fall, leaving an estimated $12 million annual hole in the city’s budget. Last night, Assembly members discussed what that will mean for the level of services the city can provide moving forward.
- The state of Alaska is moving forward with a controversial plan to build a brand-new ferry terminal north of Juneau that it says will have short- and long-term benefits. But the idea has stirred pushback in communities who rely on the ferry system to access healthcare, air travel and more in Juneau. An advisory board charged with overseeing the ferry system’s planning process has also raised concerns.
- The Municipality of Anchorage is set to own its city hall, rather than rent it, after the Assembly approved a purchase agreement Tuesday night. In total, the city is authorized to spend about $35 million dollars on both the building and renovations to the roof and fire systems.