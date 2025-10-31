Telephone Hill tenants must vacate homes by Saturday ahead of demolition plans

Renters living in Juneau’s Telephone Hill neighborhood have until Saturday to vacate their homes before the city evicts them.

That will clear the way for the city’s plan to demolish the houses in December and redevelop the area to build newer, denser housing there in response to the city’s housing crunch.

The evictions were originally slated for Oct. 1, but the city postponed them until this Saturday due to a legal hiccup. The evictions come after outcry by local advocates, who asked the city to halt them until it produces a clearer redevelopment plan. Right now, a developer has not signed on to the project.

Advocates collected more than 800 signatures opposing the redevelopment plan ahead of the Juneau Assembly meeting on Monday. There, more than a dozen people testified in hopes of persuading members to reverse course and save the historic downtown neighborhood. However, no action was taken on the topic.

The Juneau Assembly is slated to discuss the project and next steps for the redevelopment at a committee meeting on Monday at 6 p.m. The discussion will include the timeline for demolition and finding a developer, and will address several other questions about the project brought forth by advocates.