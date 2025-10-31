Newscast – Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025

In this newscast:
- The Juneau School Board swore in three members and honored two outgoing members at a meeting Tuesday,
- Though Alaskans approved ranked-choice voting nearly 5 years ago, the debate about whether it actually benefits voters persists. At a Chamber of Commerce luncheon this afternoon, two speakers shared what they think of the system,
- Juneau’s new hydroelectric utility passed one of its last hurdles this week toward expanding the capital city’s energy grid,
- A beloved maintenance employee at the University of Alaska Southeast starred in a low-budget sci-fi comedy a decade ago. This week, some UAS students screened the film to honor their friendly campus handy-man