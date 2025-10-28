Newscast – Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025

In this newscast:
- Juneau plans to expand its temporary levee along the Mendenhall River, in part by using money originally intended for a new arts and culture center.
- A project meant to bring more than 70 units of new workforce housing to downtown Juneau is dead before it could even break ground. The developer blames the city for stopping it. The city says the project was a risk to public safety.
- The Juneau Assembly approved merit and cost-of-living pay bumps to Juneau’s city manager and city attorney Monday night.
- It’s been almost three weeks since a storm caused major flooding and erosion damage to infrastructure in Kotzebue and other Northwest Arctic communities. And that was before the remnants of Typhoon Halong made their way through the region.