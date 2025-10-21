Final Juneau election results show seasonal sales tax fails, tax cut measures pass

Voters chose not to implement a new seasonal sales tax system in Juneau next year, but approved two measures that aim to reduce the tax burden on individual residents. That’s according to the final results for Juneau’s municipal election released on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, voters elected a new face to the Juneau Assembly over a two-term incumbent.

Nano Brooks unseats incumbent Wade Bryson for Assembly District 2

Three seats were up for grabs on the Juneau Assembly this year, but only one was contested.

District 2 Assembly candidate Nano Brooks ousted longtime incumbent Wade Bryson from his seat on the Assembly. Bryson was seeking reelection for his third and final term on the Assembly. Brooks ultimately won by 391 more votes.

This will be Brooks’ first time serving in public office after two previous Assembly runs, and he said he’s excited to bring new energy and ideas to the Assembly. He said he hopes his successful campaign running against an incumbent will inspire others to put their hat in the ring.

“It doesn’t have to be what everyone would consider the status quo — that you get your two terms and you’re guaranteed a third,” he said. “I just showed that that’s not always the case. So maybe that’ll help other people get more engaged and give things a shot in the future.”

Bryson declined an interview following the final results.

Incumbent Assembly members Greg Smith and Ella Adkison ran unopposed for their seats. Smith will now serve his third and final three-year term on the Assembly, while Adkison will serve her first full term. She was originally elected to the Assembly in 2023 to fill the remaining two years in the term of a member who resigned.

Tax cuts pass, seasonal sales tax fails

Voters passed Propositions 1 and 2, which were both put on the ballot by an advocacy group called the Affordable Juneau Coalition.

Proposition 1 caps the rate the city uses to determine how much residents pay in property taxes each year. Results show that yes votes narrowly led by 157 votes. Proposition 2 exempts essential food and residential utilities from local sales tax. Votes in favor of the proposition led handily by nearly 4,000 votes.

Angela Rodell, the treasurer of the Affordable Juneau Coalition, said the results show that Juneau voters aren’t satisfied with the status quo.

“We are thrilled with the turnout and the response and the engagement,” she said. “Voters have overwhelmingly spoken to focus on affordability and must-haves in Juneau.”

The Juneau Assembly put Proposition 3 on the ballot, which sought to implement a new seasonal sales tax system next year.

Assembly members argued the change would have allowed the city to take advantage of the 1.7 million cruise passengers that come to town each summer, while giving year-round residents a break during the winter. It was also meant to recoup some of the city revenue lost if voters passed the other propositions.

However, the proposition failed by 1,488 votes.

“I think it’s pretty unfortunate that there wasn’t more support for a seasonal sales tax,” said Assembly member Christine Woll. “I don’t think that people have a clear understanding about the deep, deep cuts to city services that we’re going to have to make as a result of these results.”

Woll said the final results mean the city is now estimated to face upwards of a $12 million revenue shortfall this year — and every year moving forward. She said that’s not going to be an easy fix and will require some tough community conversations.

“People have suggestions on particular projects they don’t like, which can save a few million here and there, but we have to make those cuts to our operations so that every year we’re spending $10 to $13 million less,” she said. “I am concerned about the public’s reaction when they see the level of cuts that we’re really talking about.”

Rodell challenged that, saying she thinks the outcome presents an opportunity to the Assembly to focus on needs versus wants. She argued that cutting services is not the only answer.

“There are things that the city can focus on to grow the tax base and to generate additional revenue that doesn’t involve raising taxes on the backs of residents and working families,” she said.

New faces elected to school board

Steve Whitney, Melissa Cullum and Jenny Thomas won the top spots in the race for the three open seats on the Juneau Board of Education. Thomas surpassed Jeremy “JJJ” Johnson by 132 votes.

Write-in candidate and current board president Deedie Sorensen trailed behind all other candidates.

Voter turnout

In total, 10,263 registered voters had their ballots counted in this year’s municipal election – that’s just under 37% of registered voters in Juneau compared to last year’s 38%, which was the highest voter turnout of the last 10 years.

The Juneau Assembly will meet for its reorganization meeting to swear in new members on Monday, Oct. 27. New school board members will be sworn in at its next regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 28.