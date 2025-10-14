KTOO

Newscast – Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025

by

In this newscast:

  • A power outage hit all of Juneau today just after 11 a.m.,
  • The city clerk’s office released another batch of results from Juneau’s municipal election today that include ballots cast on Election Day,
  • The former Juneau police officer who slammed a man to the ground during an arrest this summer will not face criminal charges,
  • At least three people are still missing and 51 have been rescued following a record-breaking storm that slammed into the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta Sunday,
  • The Norwegian Encore departs Juneau this evening. It’s the last cruise ship of the year, and it marks the end of a nearly 200-day tourism season,
  • In a ceremony held on Indigenous People’s Day Monday, clan leaders and carvers dedicated the latest pole in Sealaska Heritage Institute’s Kooteeyaa Deiyi, Juneau’s totem pole trail

