Newscast – Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025

In this newscast:
- A power outage hit all of Juneau today just after 11 a.m.,
- The city clerk’s office released another batch of results from Juneau’s municipal election today that include ballots cast on Election Day,
- The former Juneau police officer who slammed a man to the ground during an arrest this summer will not face criminal charges,
- At least three people are still missing and 51 have been rescued following a record-breaking storm that slammed into the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta Sunday,
- The Norwegian Encore departs Juneau this evening. It’s the last cruise ship of the year, and it marks the end of a nearly 200-day tourism season,
- In a ceremony held on Indigenous People’s Day Monday, clan leaders and carvers dedicated the latest pole in Sealaska Heritage Institute’s Kooteeyaa Deiyi, Juneau’s totem pole trail