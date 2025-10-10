KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Friday, Oct. 10, 2025

by

In this newscast:

  • A grand jury indicted a Juneau man on two counts of felony assault for allegedly injuring two Juneau Police officers earlier this month
  • Floodwaters have receded in Kotzebue and other western Alaska communities after a storm, but another is coming
  • The Department of Education and Early Development backtracked on its initial recommendation that would have limited how much money local governments can give schools
  • Some Alaskan’s are pushing for cruise ships to burn cleaner fuels that don’t pollute the ocean
  • An Anchorage man detained by ICE has been released after a ruling in a class action lawsuit

