Newscast – Friday, Oct. 10, 2025

In this newscast:
- A grand jury indicted a Juneau man on two counts of felony assault for allegedly injuring two Juneau Police officers earlier this month
- Floodwaters have receded in Kotzebue and other western Alaska communities after a storm, but another is coming
- The Department of Education and Early Development backtracked on its initial recommendation that would have limited how much money local governments can give schools
- Some Alaskan’s are pushing for cruise ships to burn cleaner fuels that don’t pollute the ocean
- An Anchorage man detained by ICE has been released after a ruling in a class action lawsuit