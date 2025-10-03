KTOO

Newscast – Friday, Oct. 3, 2025

by

In this newscast:

  • Among the most vulnerable Alaskans to the ongoing federal shutdown could be thousands of parents who depend on WIC to help them buy food,
  • Former Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson is joining the race for governor,
  • Juneau voters will decide in this fall’s municipal election whether to exempt essential food and residential utilities from local sales tax,
  • Earlier this month, the judge in a case against a former Juneau chiropractor dismissed a charge, which revealed a gap in state sexual assault laws,
  • A Pennsylvania man allegedly used the stolen identities of seven Alaskans in an attempt to steal their Permanent Fund Dividends in 2022

