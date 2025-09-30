Newscast – Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025

In this newscast:
- Chief of Police Derek Bos says the Juneau Police Department is taking action to reform its policies after an officer was filmed slamming a man to the ground during an arrest in July.
- The City and Borough of Juneau has pushed back the eviction deadline for renters living in the historic Telephone Hill neighborhood in downtown Juneau.
- Goldbelt Incorporated leadership says the Alaska Native corporation has big plans for its proposed $500 million cruise ship port on Juneau’s Douglas Island.
- Most of the staff running three Alaska newspapers on the Kenai Peninsula and Juneau resigned in protest Monday.