Newscast – Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025

In this newscast:

  • Chief of Police Derek Bos says the Juneau Police Department is taking action to reform its policies after an officer was filmed slamming a man to the ground during an arrest in July.
  • The City and Borough of Juneau has pushed back the eviction deadline for renters living in the historic Telephone Hill neighborhood in downtown Juneau.
  • Goldbelt Incorporated leadership says the Alaska Native corporation has big plans for its proposed $500 million cruise ship port on Juneau’s Douglas Island.
  • Most of the staff running three Alaska newspapers on the Kenai Peninsula and Juneau resigned in protest Monday.

