Newscast – Monday, Sept. 29, 2025

In this newscast:
- Another glacial outburst flood is underway on the Taku River south of Juneau today,
- Tomorrow is Orange Shirt Day, a day of remembrance for Indigenous children who were separated from their families and sent to residential schools across North America,
- The Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska’s plan to open a casino-like gambling hall on Douglas Island may be in jeopardy,
- When Juneau’s homeless shelter limited day services this summer, a group of churches mobilized to fill the gap by distributing hot means in a food truck downtown,
- President Donald Trump announced plans to increase the cost of some types of work visas earlier this month, and it could have consequences for Alaska’s schools and businesses